Rajasthan: LPG cylinders likely to be available for Rs 450 from January 1. Check details

LPG cylinder rate: The newly formed Rajasthan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has decided to provide LPG cylinders for Ujjwala and BPL connection holders for Rs 450 from January 1, 2024. This will add a burden of Rs 52 crore on the exchequer every month.

During its campaign in the Rajasthan Assembly election, the BJP mentioned about cheaper LPG cylinders in its manifesto.

A file has been sent by the Rajasthan's food department to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and is likely to be improved.

Earlier, the Ashok Gehlot-led government had started giving LPG cylinders to these connection holders for Rs 500, which came into effect from April 1.

However, the BJP government under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has further reduced the rate for LPG cylinders by Rs 50 more, and will now be available for Rs 450.

At present, oil and gas companies are providing 14.2 kg LPG cylinders for Rs 906. A rebate or subsidy of Rs 300 is given to Ujjwala connection holders by the Central Government.

Currently, there are 70 lakh Ujjwala and BPL connection holders in the state. Of these, about 66 lakh are from Ujjwala, while 4 lakh are BPL connection holders.

At present, 30 lakh cylinders are being refilled every month by these connection holders.

