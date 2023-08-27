Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: Jaipur Police search for stolen shoes of judge's son worth Rs 10,000

Rajasthan: Jaipur Police search for stolen shoes of judge's son worth Rs 10,000

Jaipur news: Jagendra Kumar Aggarwal, a judge in the Alwar POCSO Court No. 1, had sent a missing complaint for a pair of shoes through post which was received at the Manak Chowk police station on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jaipur Updated on: August 27, 2023 7:28 IST
Jaipur news, Jaipur police probe for stolen shoes of judge son, stolen shoes of alwar judge, shoes w
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jaipur Police official

Jaipur news: Rajasthan Police have launched a probe to find a pair of shoes of a judge's son, which was stolen from outside a temple in Jaipur.

Jagendra Kumar Aggarwal, a judge in the Alwar POCSO Court No. 1, had sent a missing complaint for a pair of shoes through post which was received at the Manak Chowk police station on Friday. 

The police are now scanning the CCTV footage from the area where the incident took place. 

On August 20 (Sunday), Aggarwal’s relatives had organised a programme at the Brij Nidhi temple located in the Chandni Chowk area of Jaipur. Aggarwal had come to attend the programme with his wife and son- Krishna- in the evening.

Krishna, who wore a pair of Reebok shoes that cost about Rs 10,000, had kept it near the temple steps. However, the footwear was missing when they came out of the temple after the event. 

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

ALSO READ: Jaipur gold smuggling case: NIA arrests 'most wanted' accused who was absconding since 2020

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Jaipur mayor Munesh Gurjar sacked after husband caught taking bribe

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Top News

Related Rajasthan News

Latest News