Rajasthan: Jaipur mayor Munesh Gurjar sacked after husband caught taking bribe

In a late-night drama, the Rajasthan government has sacked Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar, whose husband Sushil Gurjar was yesterday arrested by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau for purportedly taking Rs. 2 lakh as a bribe in return for giving a land lease.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Sushil Gurjar, husband of Heritage Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, Munesh Gurjar, and two agents for receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a client in lieu of a land deed.

In a huge raid and search task, ACB officials raided the city mayor's home in Adarsh Province on Hatwarda Street until toward the end of last night and held onto Rs 41.55 lakh and the mentioned land deed, Hemant Priyadarshi, officiating Director General-ACB, said on Saturday.

Since the mayor's wife was found taking a bribe at the mayor's home, while she was present there, and ₹ 40 lakh was recovered in real money from the home, apparently the mayor was involved, and could impact the examination for the situation, the order said.

The ACB has arrested two others, along with Sushil Gurjar, and will question them for more than two days. A case has been documented under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further examinations are in progress.

A complaint with the police claimed that Sushil Gurjar, through his helpers, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, had been requesting Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant to facilitate the endorsement of a lease application for a plot. Authorities laid a trap in light of the objection and captured them.

During a search conducted at Sushil Gurjar's home, authorities recovered over Rs. 40 lakh in real money. Over ₹ 8 lakh in cash was recovered from Narayan Singh's home.

