Rajasthan: Former Kolayat MLA Devi Singh Bhati rejoins BJP ahead of assembly elections

Former Kolayat MLA Devi Singh Bhati joins BJP

Rajasthan assembly election 2023: Former Kolayat MLA Devi Singh Bhati on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Devi Singh Bhati, who joined party in Bikaner, is likely to contest from the Kolayat seat in the upcoming polls.

Bhati is considered to be a close aide of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

According to reports, efforts to bring Bhati back into the party have been going around for months. However, due to a dispute with Arjun Meghwal, his entry was getting delayed.

The decision to induct Devi Singh Bhati was taken after a late-night marathon meeting by the BJP on Wednesday.

More to follow...

