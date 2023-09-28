Telangana: Setback for BRS as sitting MLA Hanumantha Rao, son join Congress ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, son join Congress ahead of Telangana assembly elections

Telangana: In a big setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a senior party leader and sitting MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao along with his son joined the Congress in the presence of party's president Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana unit chief Anumula Revanth Reddy.

Along with Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, BRS ex-MLA Vemula Veeresham also joined the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

All these members joined the Congress party in Delhi.

Interestingly, BRS has announced Mynampally Hanumanth Rao as its candidate from Malkajgiri seat but the sitting MLA resigned from the party after his son was denied ticket.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Election Commission to visit poll-bound Rajasthan, Telangana to take stock of preparedness | DETAILS