Telangana: Setback for BRS as sitting MLA Hanumantha Rao, son join Congress ahead of assembly elections

BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who resigned from the party after his son was denied ticket in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, has joined the Congress along with his son.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: September 28, 2023 22:48 IST
Telangana: In a big setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a senior party leader and sitting MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao along with his son joined the Congress in the presence of party's president Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana unit chief Anumula Revanth Reddy.

Along with Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, BRS ex-MLA Vemula Veeresham also joined the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

All these members joined the Congress party in Delhi.

Interestingly, BRS has announced Mynampally Hanumanth Rao as its candidate from Malkajgiri seat but the sitting MLA resigned from the party after his son was denied ticket. 

More to follow...

