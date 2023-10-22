Rajasthan Election: Congress releases second list, fields Vishvendra Singh, Raghu Sharma and Sanyam Lodha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The ruling party has given a ticket to former Chief Secretary of Rajasthan Niranjan Arya, who is considered a close aide of CM Ashok Gehlot, from the Sojat constituency.

It seems that there are no significant changes in the candidate list, with many leaders being repeated in most seats.

Some of the prominent names on the list are--- Dr Raghu Sharma from the Kekri constituency, Brijendra Singh Ola from Jhunjhunu, Vishvendra Singh from Deeg-Kumher, Udai Lal Anjana from Nimbahers, Raghuveer Singh Meena from Salumber (ST), Sanyam Lodha from Sirohi and Pratap Khachariyawas from Civil Lines. The grand old party has given a ticket to Om Prakash Hudla from Mahuwa constituency, he fought the last election as an independent candidate.

Here's the full list of 43 candidates

The party has fielded Gurmeet Singh Kunner from Karnpur, Dunger Ram Gedar from Suratgarh, Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla from Bikaner West, Hakam Ali from Fatehpur, Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala (SC) and Prasadi Lal Meena from Lolsot (ST).

What's special in this list?

In this list, 15 ministers' names are included, along with a former Chief Secretary. However, the names of Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore are not on this list. It's worth noting that the list doesn't specify candidates for the seats of these three ministers.

On the Ramgarh seat, the Congress has fielded Zubair Khan in place of Safia Zubair Khan. Zubair Khan is Safia's husband and holds the position of AICC Secretary. In the Nokha constituency, Sushila Dudi, the wife of Rameshwar Dudi, has been given the ticket. Rameshwar Dudi was recently hospitalised due to a brain haemorrhage, and his condition remains serious.

Earlier on Saturday, the ruling party had released the first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming polls. The state will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

According to the list, CM Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura, Sachin Pilot to contest from Tonk, CP Joshi from Nathdwara, Divya Maderna from Osian, Govind Singh Dotasara from Lachhmangarh, and Krishna Poonia from Sadulpur.

Here's Congress 1st list for Rajasthan

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

