Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: 'Many leaders will soon leave Congress', says BJP's Rajendra Rathore

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates in Rajasthan, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore today (October 22) claimed that many leaders of the Congress will soon leave the party. The BJP leader compared the party to a sinking boat and said that as the date of elections in Rajasthan is near, many leaders will get out of the boat.

"BJP is a cadre-based party. In this party, the worker connects themselves to a mission. You must have seen today that the BJP's 124 candidates are participating in this democratic fight. Till now Congress has not even nominated three dozen candidates," LoP Rathore said.

Congress is a sinking boat:

"I can assure you that Congress will be in chaos even before the three days of the elections because when there is a hole in the boat then intelligent people get out of the boat. You have seen many tall leaders of Congress getting down this boat. As the elections will come closer many Congress workers will get out of their sinking boat," the BJP leader added. BJP on Saturday (October 21) released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan.

2nd list of BJP in Rajasthan:

The party declared 83 candidates in the second list, which has some prominent names including former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber. constituency. Rajendra Rathore will contest elections from the Taranagar constituency. Former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month after leaving Congress, has been fielded from the Nagaur constituency.

The BJP had on October 9 released its first list of the 41 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for November 25. Former union minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore will contest from Jhotwara and Diya Kumari, MP, has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur. The BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan.

Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly. BJP won 73 seats. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states which will go to the polls next month.

