Congress releases first list for Rajasthan Election, Gehlot to contest from Sadarpura, Pilot from Tonk

According to the list, CM Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sadarpura, Sachin Pilot to contest from Tonk, CP Joshi from Nathdwara, Divya Maderna from Osian, Govind Singh Dotasara from Lachhmangarh, and Krishna Poonia from Sadulpur.

October 21, 2023
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress on Saturday released the first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election. The state will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

According to the list, CM Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sadarpura, Sachin Pilot to contest from Tonk, CP Joshi from Nathdwara, Divya Maderna from Osian, Govind Singh Dotasara from Lachhmangarh, and Krishna Poonia from Sadulpur. 

A while ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 83 candidates for Rajasthan. There are a total of 200 Assembly seats in the state.

More to follow...

