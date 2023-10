Follow us on Image Source : PTI JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released the second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The BJP which is eying a comeback has fielded former CM Vasundhara Raje to contest from Jhalarpatan, Satish Punia fielded from Amber. Rajendra Rathod to contest from Taranagar and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

More to follow