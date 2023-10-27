Rajasthan Election: Who is leading among Rajput, Muslim, Jat, Meena and Gujjar voters? Check India TV-CNX poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (L) and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Assembly election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to be the top choice for different castes in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election to be held next month on November 25, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The poll projections showed the BJP is leading in several castes including Rajput, Bania, Jat and Meena among others. The Congress is likely to get more votes from Gujjars, Mali and Muslims in the state. Earlier, the poll projected that the BJP is likely to win the state with 125 seats. The opinion poll projected the Congress may win 72 seats in the 200-member-strong Rajasthan Assembly.

Who is ahead in Rajput and Vaishya (Bania and Agarwal) communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 73 per cent of Rajput voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress party is likely to get just 15 per cent of Rajput votes. Around 12 per cent of Rajput voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties. Similarly, 64 per cent of Bania voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress party is likely to get just 20 per cent of Bania votes. Around 16 per cent of Bania voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties.

Who is leading in Jat, Meena and Gujjar communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 44 per cent of Jat voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress is likely to get 24 per cent of Jat votes. Around 32 per cent of Jat voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties. Similarly, 65 per cent of Meena voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress is likely to get 18 per cent of Meena votes. Around 17 per cent of Meena voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties. According to the poll, only 27 per cent of Gujjarv voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress party is likely to get 63 per cent of Gujjar votes. Around 10 per cent of other Gujjar voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties.

Who is ahead in Mali, Bheel, Jatav and other OBC communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, only 12 per cent of Mali voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress is likely to get 84 per cent of Mali votes. Around 4 per cent of Mali voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties. Around 32 per cent of Bheel voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress is likely to get 46 per cent of Bheel votes. Around 22 per cent of Bheel voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties. According to the poll, 40 per cent of Jatav voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan. The Congress party is likely to get 42 per cent of Jatav votes. Around 18 per cent of Jatav voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties. Around 45 per cent of other OBC voters are likely to support the BJP in Rajasthan while 42 per cent of voters may back the Congress party.

Who will get more Muslim votes?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 92 per cent of Muslim voters are likely to vote for the Congress party in Rajasthan. The BJP is likely to get just 3 per cent of Muslim votes. Around 5 per cent of Muslim voters in Rajasthan may side with other parties.

