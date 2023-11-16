Rajasthan Election Chunav Manch | State fed up with Congress, BJP set for decisive majority: Pralhad Joshi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for the state, Pralhad Joshi, speaks during Chunav Manch.

Chunav Manch: Rajasthan is witnessing intense political fervor in the run-up to the elections, and during India TV's Chunav Manch, Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for the state, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party. Joshi stated that the people of the state are fed up with the Congress, attributing the internal strife within the party to the detriment of the region. Consequently, the public has decided that it's time to bring back the BJP government, aiming for a double-engine administration to reignite the stalled river of development.

Pralhad Joshi's criticism of the Congress was assertive, declaring that the Congress-led government in the state has only engaged in constant infighting for the past five years. He pointed out instances of leaders like Sachin Pilot charting separate courses, albeit each time ending in a crash. Joshi stated that the Congress government in Rajasthan will not be a repeat but a deletion, implying a decisive shift in the political landscape. He further scrutinised the Gahlot government's schemes, claiming that they merely promote the plans without addressing the ground realities.

Joshi's questioning extended to the Congress's election strategy, emphasising the lack of transparency in announcing a Chief Ministerial face. He questioned why, if their government were to repeat, they aren't openly declaring their sitting Chief Minister for the CM post again. Joshi argued that the Congress leadership is well aware of their dwindling chances, engaging in political theatrics solely to appear relevant during the elections. He also commented on Rahul Gandhi's absence from the campaign, suggesting that even the key leaders know the Congress is facing defeat in the state.

Accusing the Rajasthan government of pursuing a policy of appeasement, Joshi criticised their approach based on caste and religion. He pointed out instances of demolishing temples and alleged atrocities against saints. While Congress leaders label their party as secular, Joshi argued that their actions speak otherwise. According to him, the Congress's policies and intentions are neither right nor clear.

Conclusion

In summary, Pralhad Joshi's remarks on India TV's Chunav Manch provide insights into the BJP's narrative for the Rajasthan elections. The critique of the Congress's internal discord and governance approach aims to sway public opinion in favor of the BJP, positioning the party as the solution for a revitalized and progressive Rajasthan.

