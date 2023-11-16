Rajasthan Election Chunav Manch: Heated exchange between Sudhanshu Trivedi, Pratap Khachariyawa ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIDA TV Sudhanshu Trivedi, Pratap Khachariyawas during Rajasthan Election Chunav Manch.

Chunav Manch: In a fiery debate on India TV's Chunav Manch, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Rajasthan government minister Pratap Khachariyawas engaged in a war of words. The discussion unfolded as both representatives presented their arguments on the prevailing political landscape in Rajasthan. Here's a closer look at the key points raised during the debate.

Congress claims big victory

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas confidently asserted that the Congress has demonstrated its commitment through tangible achievements, offering seven guarantees to the people. In contrast, he criticised the BJP for failing to provide any assurances. Khachariyawas expressed optimism, stating that the Congress is poised for a significant victory in the upcoming elections.

Congress facing internal upheaval: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Sudhanshu Trivedi countered by claiming that the Congress is undergoing internal turmoil, likening it to a ship with two captains like Sachin Pilot. He used the metaphor of a moving millstone to describe the party's situation, emphasizing the lack of coherence in their approach. Trivedi suggested that the Congress, once a source of pride, is now facing a challenging reality in Rajasthan.

Challenges in the state

Trivedi accused the Congress government of maintaining silence on these matters, raising concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation.

Congress's stand on international issues

Trivedi criticised the Congress's stance on international issues, particularly mentioning their support for the Palestinian cause. He accused the party of attempting to create a communal atmosphere by taking sides in international conflicts, warning that it might lead to radicalisation.

Economic challenges in Rajasthan

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted economic concerns, noting that Rajasthan tops the list in terms of inflation rates. Trivedi argued that the state's youth and farmers are facing significant challenges, asserting that the Congress-led government has failed to address these issues effectively.

As the electoral battle intensifies, this debate provides insights into the contrasting perspectives of the BJP and Congress in the lead-up to the Rajasthan elections. Stay tuned for further developments in this high-stakes political contest.