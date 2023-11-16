Rajasthan Chunav Manch: 'Together, we will contest elections and form the government again, says Sachin Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: former Deputy Chief Minister of the state and ex-President of the Congress party, Sachin Pilot during Chunav Manch.

Amidst the electoral fervor in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister of the state and ex-President of the Congress party, Sachin Pilot, made a significant claim. Speaking on India TV's Chunav Manch, he stated that the people of the state are poised to change the tradition. The prevailing tradition of unchanged governments is being challenged, and this time, the public is ready to alter it. Pilot emphasised that the voters are aware that without changing this tradition, the progress of the state might come to a halt, paving the way for another term of empty promises.

Addressing the alleged discord with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot clarified that there is no dispute between them. The leader stressed the importance of unity within the party, highlighting their collective commitment to contesting the elections together and regaining control of the government. ​