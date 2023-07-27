Rajasthan: Gehlot announces free food packet scheme to be implemented on August 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Free food scheme to be implemented on Aug 15

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced the implementation of its ambitious scheme to provide free food packets to beneficiaries from August 15.

Gehlot said that welfare schemes are the right of the people as well as the responsibility of the government.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing the beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme at the State Level Beneficiary Dialogue organised at the Chief Minister's residence.

According to an official statement, Gehlot said that the distribution of free food packets to 1.06 crore families, under the Annapurna Food Packet Scheme guarantee, will start from August 15.

The Chief Minister's Kamdhenu Bima Yojana will also be implemented soon, he said.

Gehlot also transferred benefits worth Rs 155.92 crore to the accounts of 36.76 lakh beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme.

He mentioned the organisation of inflation relief camps across the state aiming to provide relief to the people where the gas cylinders are being provided for Rs 500.

The chief minister said that the state government is fulfilling every promise made for public welfare, as part of which, through inflation relief camps, people are being provided with the benefits of 10 welfare schemes, out of which 8 schemes have been implemented.

Gehlot added that Rajasthan was the first state in the country where a minimum income guarantee is being provided by passing a law.

The Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023 was passed by the state assembly last week.

