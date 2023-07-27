Can't ED, CBI gather information on the 'Laal Diary'?, Ashok Gehlot hits back at PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ahead of Prime Minister Naredra Modi's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the state is being targeted on the pretext of atrocity and lack of law and order.

He further said that the Income Tax (IT) Departnment, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused across the country. "Are they so perturbed? Rajasthan is being targetted - that there is atrocity here, that there is no law & order here."

Accusing the Central government of misusing their power, he said "Rajasthan has seen the most number of raids Elections are due in three months. They are perturbed as they can see people's mood. So, they are levelling baseless allegations. 'Laal Diary' is one of them."

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had accused the PMO of removing his pre-scheduled three-minute address from the PM's Sikar programme. He requested PM Modi to assure the people of the state by taking a positive stand on his demands.

Twitter war between CM Gehlot and PMO

Controversy erupted ahead of PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan after chief minister Ashok Gehlot guaranteed the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) eliminated his pre-planned three-minute address from the occasion in Sikar.

"So, I will not be able to welcome you through speech. Therefore, I am giving you a hearty welcome through this tweet," Gehlot tweeted. The Rajasthan CM likewise went after PM Modi for visiting the state for the seventh time in a half year.

Answering Gehlot's tweet, the PMO said the Rajasthan CM was welcomed according to convention however the CM's office said he will not have the option to join the program. "In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence," the PMO said.

