'Govt has taken decisions in farmers' interest for nine years', says PM in Rajasthan | Top takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of different advancement projects in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan on Thursday. On an occasion in Sikar, the PM likewise devoted 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the country and launched the "Urea Gold" scheme.

Controversy erupted ahead of PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan after chief minister Ashok Gehlot guaranteed the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) eliminated his pre-planned three-minute address from the occasion in Sikar.

"So, I will not be able to welcome you through speech. Therefore, I am giving you a hearty welcome through this tweet," Gehlot tweeted. The Rajasthan CM likewise went after PM Modi for visiting the state for the seventh time in a half year.

Answering Gehlot's tweet, the PMO said the Rajasthan CM was welcomed according to convention however the CM's office said he will not have the option to join the program.

"In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence," the PMO said.

Here are the top takeaways from PM Modi's speech:

The Cabinet approved the introduction of sulfur-coated urea, known as Urea Gold, last month in a bid to further develop soil health and decrease input costs for farmers. This marks the first time use of this kind of urea in the country. Sulfur-coated urea is more affordable and effective than different sorts.

"Today the country's farmers have received Rs 18,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samriddhi. Today, 1,25,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) centres have started in the country. The PMKSYs centres at the block & village level will benefit farmers... Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has also started for the farmers...New Urea gold has been started. Rajasthan's different areas have also received medical colleges & Eklavya model schools," added PM Modi.

"Govt has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years, and created new arrangements from seed to market for them," said PM Modi in Sikar.

"The power of the farmers and the hard work of the farmers extract gold from the soil. That's why our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of the country. Today, after so many decades since independence, such a government has come to power, which understands the pain and sorrow of the farmer, understands the concern of the farmer, that's why decisions have been taken continuously in the interest of the farmers in the last 9 years," said PM Modi in his address.

PM Modi additionally inaugurated six Eklavya model private schools situated in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, and Dungarpur regions of Rajasthan. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari in Jodhpur was additionally introduced by PM Modi during the program.

"I am fortunate to get the opportunity to inaugurate several developmental projects from Shekhawati, the land of bravehearts," says PM Modi in Sikar," PM added.

