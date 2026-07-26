England gymnast Gabriel Langton suffers nasty fall at Commonwealth Games 2026 | Watch

Glasgow:

In one of the most horrific moments of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, England’s gymnast Gabriel Langton was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a nasty fall and landed on his head during the men's team gymnastics final in Glasgow.

Due to losing his grip during England’s first rotation, Langton crashed headfirst onto the floor, which brought the event to a halt. Medical personnel rushed to his aid. Just 19 years old, Langton was unable to get up on his own and was placed on the stretcher as well.

It is worth noting that Langton was brought into England’s squad for the Commonwealth Games as a replacement for injured six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock. As for the result, England had to settle for the silver medal behind Canada, with Australia winning the bronze medal.

Langton’s condition remains stable at the hospital

However, there is some good news after Langton’s fall. The youngster’s teammate Luke Whitehouse talked about Langton being okay and in a stable condition after the fall and has not sustained any major injuries due to the incident.

“From what we've heard, he's doing OK. Gymnastics is such a dangerous sport, and things like this remind us of that. It's one of those things you have to put out of your mind,” Whitehouse was quoted as saying by India Today.

Furthermore, the English contingent thanked the medical staff for their prompt response as well. “We are grateful to the medical teams who responded immediately to provide assistance,” Team England said in a statement.

Additionally, British Gymnastics confirmed that after being taken to the hospital, Langton underwent multiple scans; they also described the results as ‘very positive.’ He was also discharged and cleared of any injury complications. He was also absent as England collected their silver medal at the event.

It could be interesting to see what the future holds for the 19-year-old, but it is clear that a huge tragedy was avoided, as Langton has been cleared of any serious injuries and prolonged problems due to his nasty fall.

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