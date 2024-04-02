Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to repeat 2019 performance in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll

Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
Rajasthan will witness election polling in two phases beginning April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: April 02, 2024 21:33 IST
BJP is likely to lead in all 7 Lok Sabha seats of the
Image Source : PTI BJP is likely to lead in all 7 Lok Sabha seats of the Hadoti region in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to repeat its 2019 performance in Rajasthan and win all 25 seats in the state, India TV-CNX opinion poll predicted on Tuesday. The Congress may not be able to open its account once again in the forthcoming polls.

BJP to dominate Hadoti, Mewar regions in Rajasthan

BJP is likely to lead in all 7 Lok Sabha seats of the Hadoti region in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll. The saffron camp may also lead in all 8 Lok Sabha seats of the Mewar region in the state, according to the survey. BJP's Devendra Jhajharia may lead against Congress candidate Rahul Kaswan in Rajasthan's Churu. 

Lok Sabha Elections 

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

 

