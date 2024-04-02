Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to repeat 2019 performance in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP is likely to lead in all 7 Lok Sabha seats of the Hadoti region in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to repeat its 2019 performance in Rajasthan and win all 25 seats in the state, India TV-CNX opinion poll predicted on Tuesday. The Congress may not be able to open its account once again in the forthcoming polls.

BJP to dominate Hadoti, Mewar regions in Rajasthan

BJP is likely to lead in all 7 Lok Sabha seats of the Hadoti region in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll. The saffron camp may also lead in all 8 Lok Sabha seats of the Mewar region in the state, according to the survey. BJP's Devendra Jhajharia may lead against Congress candidate Rahul Kaswan in Rajasthan's Churu.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

