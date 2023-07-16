JP Nadda launches BJP's 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign, lambasts Gehlot govt over law and order issue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nadda launches BJP campaign against Congress government in Rajasthan

BJP president JP Nadda, who launched the party's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign in the poll-bound state, slammed the Ashok Gelhlot government on law and order issues at a rally in Jaipur on Sunday.

Nadda released a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues. BJP workers will run the campaign across the state to mobilise its voters ahead of crucial state assembly elections. The BJP chief also released a "Fail Card" of the Congress-led state government.

"...We are trying to protect the culture and do development work, but there is an obstacle in that development, that is oppression, tyranny, favouritism and corruption within the Rajasthan government by CM Ashok Gehlot...," said Nadda during the 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan campaign'.

Raising law and order issues, he claimed 5-7 murders are happening in Rajasthan everyday.

"It has been recorded that more than 24 thousand women have been raped. A case of self-immolation of a woman has also come to the fore within 2-3 km. Rajasthan, which was known for culture, peace, brotherhood and development, today women's oppression is at its peak. It is the responsibility of the people of Rajasthan to give a befitting reply to such people, so now the people of Rajasthan are not going to tolerate this Gehlot government," he asserted.

(With agencies input)

