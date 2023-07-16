'Government is like a 'vishkanya' because...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gadkari bats for minimum government's involvement in any project

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a program under the aegis of Krishi Vikas Pratishthan in Nagpur, said the government is like a 'Vishkanya' whose shadow can ruin any project.

"The government's interference, its involvement and even its shadow can ruin any project like a 'vishkanya'," he added.

The Union Minister said not only today even when he was the leader of the Opposition, he firmly believes in the theory that people have faith in the God and the government but the government's intervention and event its shadow can ruin a project that is why the government is like a 'vishkanya' (poison girl). The one who stays away from the government, can progress," he elaborated.

He said the biggest target of the government is to increase the agricultural income of the country by 22 per cent and the day government achieves it, the wages of the farmers will be 1500.

The problem is how to strike a balance between the market price and MSP and to make a balance, the government has to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crores, he added.

