JP Nadda holds virtual meeting with newly-elected MLAs in Rajasthan as suspense over CM continues

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is holding a virtual meeting with newly-elected MLAs in Rajasthan ahead of the government formation in the state as suspense over the new chief minister still continues. Nadda is speaking to BJP lawmakers in a batch of 30-30 MLAs.

The move has come after BJP appointed observers for the three states in which it won recently concluded Assembly elections including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

BJP has appointed Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Panday as observers in Rajasthan. For Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has handed over the job to Manohar Lal Khattar, K Lakshman and Aasha Lakra. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has appointed Arjun Munda, Sarvanand Sonewale and Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

As the BJP is yet to announce its chief ministers for three states, various speculations are doing the rounds about who will become the next chief minister for Rajasthan.

With his name doing the rounds for the post of the next chief minister of Rajasthan, BJP MLA Baba Balaknath asked people to ignore such discussions and said he needs to gain experience under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Balaknath, the other probable names for the chief minister's post are that of ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje, union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Arjun Meghwal and Diya Kumari.

“Ignore the discussions going on in the media and social media that came out after the election results. Now, I have to gain experience under the guidance of Prime Minister,” Balaknath said on X.

Raje won from the Jhalrapatan seat while Shekhawat and Meghwal did not contest the assembly elections in which the BJP got a mandate of 115 seats.

