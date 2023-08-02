Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: ASI hit by four bullets, victims shot in head and chest, reveals post mortem

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The scene of crime in the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train where an RPF jawan shot dead four persons.

Days after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shot dead four persons on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Train near Palghar railway station on July 31, the post-mortem report of the victims is out, which states that the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was hit by four bullets, one passenger by three bullets, and two passengers by two bullets. The victims were shot in the head and chest. All died due to excessive bleeding and damage to vital organs, according to the report.

What led to the shooting?

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh, who supposedly shot dead four individuals, including his senior and three travelers, onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, was remanded to the police authority till August 7 on Tuesday.

After passengers pulled the train's chain when it stopped near Mira Road station around 6 a.m., Singh, 34, was arrested with his automatic weapon while attempting to flee. The chilling incident's motive is unknown at this time.

After 5 a.m., the RPF assistant sub-inspector, or ASI, Tika Ram Meena, and another passenger were killed by gunfire in the B-5 coach. According to the news agency PTI, Singh then shot and killed another passenger in the pantry car, which was five coaches away, before killing another passenger in the S-6 coach, which is the eighth coach from the B-5 coach.

As per the authority, the caution chain in the train was pulled at 5.59 am. As the train stopped close to Mira Street station, Singh jumped down on the railway tracks with his weapon and began running. But after a chase, members of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the RPF captured him and took his weapon.

Deceased passengers identified

Two of the departed travelers were distinguished by the Railway police as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), an occupant of Nalasopara in Palghar, and Asgar Abbas Sheik (48), an occupant of Madhubani in Bihar, while the third casualty was at this point to be recognised. ASI Meena was said to be from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, according to a senior RPF official.

