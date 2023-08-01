Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: High-level panel to probe firing incident that left four dead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel inspect the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on board which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shot dead four people near Palghar railway station, in Mumbai.

A high-level committee headed by ADG/RPF (HAG) has been constituted to conduct an inquiry om connection with the shooting on board a Mumbai-bound train in which a Railway Protection Force Assistant Sub-Inspector and three travelers were shot dead purportedly by an RPF constable near Mumbai on Monday, an authority said.

According to the senior railway official, the committee, which consists of five members and is led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the RPF, has been instructed to submit a report to the board within three weeks.

The official, who requested anonymity, stated that members of the committee are likely to arrive in Mumbai late on Monday night or Tuesday to investigate the incident, reported news agency PTI.

On early Monday morning, an RPF constable shot dead his senior and three travelers in two intruders and a storage room vehicle on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express close to Palghar railroad station in Maharashtra, authorities said.

Constable Chetan Singh (34) killed RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and one more traveler in a B5 coach with his automatic weapon after 5 am. They claimed that he then shot and killed another passenger in the pantry car, which was five coaches away, before killing another passenger in the S6 coach, which was the eighth coach from the B5 coach.

He was grabbed with his weapon later while attempting to escape after travelers pulled the chain of the train which halted close to Mira Street station at around 6 am. Government Railway Police (GRP) magistrate Ravindra Shisve told the media the specific purpose for the occurrence was not known at this point.

