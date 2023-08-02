Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: 'Railway cop forced passenger to walk at gunpoint before firing,' says official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary who shot dead four passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on Monday being taken to be produced before Magistrate court at Borivali.

In the latest revelation, it has come to the fore, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh forced a traveler of the B2 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai train to stroll at gunpoint up to the pantry car, which is two coaches away, where he shot him dead, a GRP official said on Tuesday, referring to the examination.

According to officials, Singh, 33, is accused of using his automatic weapon to kill his senior RPF colleague Tika Ram Meena and three passengers aboard the moving train near Palghar railway station, which is on the outskirts of Mumbai, in the early hours of Monday. He was later captured.

"RPF constable Chetan Singh forced Syed S, a traveler going in B2 of the train, to stroll at gunpoint up to the storage space vehicle, where he shot him dead. They crossed mentors, B2 and B1, prior to arriving at the pantry car vehicle while different travelers watched," the official said.

Probe underway

The GRP is compiling information on at least five bogies' passengers who may have witnessed the murders while Singh strutted with the automatic weapon. Explanations of essentially twelve travelers have been recorded up until this point, as indicated by the authority.

"Medical assessment of the accused has been led however his rationale behind the killings is as yet hazy. The official continued, "We are also collecting information about other passengers."

He said numerous travelers landed at Borivali station before the train arrived at its last destination of Mumbai Central on Monday morning. The official continued, "Taking this into consideration, we will try to record statements of maximum passengers, especially those who are prime witnesses."

The deceased travelers were recognised as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (58), an occupant of Nalasopara in Palghar, and Asgar Abbas Sheik (48), an inhabitant of Madhubani in Bihar. According to a GRP official on Tuesday, Syed S (43) was the third passenger killed by Singh.

Also read | Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Everything went silent for 30-minutes, passengers panicked, says coach attendant

Also read | Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: High-level panel to probe firing incident that left four dead