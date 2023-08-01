Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Everything went silent for 30-minutes, passengers panicked, says coach attendant

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaipur-Mumbai Express coach attendant KK Shukla narrates the firing incident onboard train.

Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: A day after an RPF constable shot dead ASI and three other people onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train, coach attendant KK Shukla has shared the bone-chilling details of the entire incident.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, KK Shukla said that it was a panic situation for all the passengers in coach B-5 of the train where the shooting took place.

Shukla said that the incident took place around 5 am when the firing started. RPF constable Chetan Singh had shot dead an ASI and three other people after which he was roaming in the coach with his rifle.

All the passengers in the coach were scared for their life, he added.

Chetan shot dead the ASI and then stood near his dead body for about 10 minutes. Shukla told that after seeing all this, they locked themselves in coach number B-6 and were witnessing what was happening inside coach B-5 through the transparent door.

The constable had a rifle in his hand and was roaming here and there. A complete silence had grappled the coach, the coach attendant said.

Shukla further said that after shooting four people in coach number B-5, he went to the pantry car and coach number S-6.

