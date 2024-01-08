Jaipur: Fire breaks out in microbiology lab of SMS Medical College

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The fire brigade officials timely extinguished the fire.

A fire broke out at Sawai Man Singh Medical College (SMS) in Jaipur on Monday. The flames were spotted in the microbiology lab of the hospital in the capital city.

Machines, documents and many equipment kept in the lab have been damaged in the fire, said the officials. There was no loss of life or injury to anyone, they added.

"The fire was caused by a short circuit in the lab equipment, which was brought under control within an hour by three fire brigades," Jaipur Greater Chief Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh reached the Sawai Man Singh Medical College and inspected the incident of arson in the microbiology lab.

The minister directed the principal of the SMS Medical College to form a committee to investigate the fire incident, a statement issued here said.

Instructions were also given to take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future and to immediately assess the loss of resources in the microbiology lab and streamline all arrangements at the earliest.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Rahul Gandhi is still a kid, he keeps making yatras for fun: Kiren Rijiju on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'