Chittorgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress' Udai Lal Anjana stop CP Joshi's hat-trick?

Chittorgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh is poised to be a closely contested battle between Congress' Udai Lal Anjana and the incumbent Chandra Prakash Joshi, who is vying for a third consecutive victory. With the stakes high for both the Congress and the ruling party, this electoral showdown will undoubtedly attract significant attention not just within Chittorgarh but across the political landscape of Rajasthan. As voters weigh their options and cast their ballots, the outcome of this closely watched contest will shape the political dynamics in the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency and beyond.

Here is the electoral history of the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat:

1952: Umashankar Trivedi (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1957, 1962: Manikya Lal Verma (Congress)

1967: Omkar Lal Bohra (Congress)

1971: Bishwanath Jhunjhunwala (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1977: Shyam Sundar Somani (Janata Party)

1980, 1984: Nirmala Kumari Shekhawat (Congress)

1989: Mahendra Singh (BJP)

1991, 1996: Jaswant Singh (BJP)

1998: Uday Lal Anjana (Congress)

1999 and 2004: Srichand Kripalani (BJP)

2009: Girija Vyas (Congress)

2014 and 2019: Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP)

In the 2019 elections, BJP's CP Joshi secured 982,942 votes, while Congress's Gopal Singh Shekhawat received 406,695 votes. The NOTA option garnered 17,528 votes.

In the 2014 general elections, the constituency witnessed a 64.5 per cent voter turnout, with BJP securing 60 per cent and Congress 33 per cent of the vote share. CP Joshi won by a significant margin of 316,857 votes against Girija Vyas of Congress, with Joshi receiving 703,236 votes compared to Vyas's 386,379.

Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency

Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency, numbered 21, holds a profound historical and cultural significance stemming from its location within the Mewar region of Rajasthan. Encompassing a total of eight Vidhan Sabha segments, six within the Chittorgarh-Pratapgarh area (Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, and Pratapgarh) and two in Udaipur (Mavli and Vallabhnagar), it stands as a testament to Rajasthan's rich heritage and political dynamics.

Politically, Chittorgarh has traditionally been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), consistently favouring the party in both assembly and parliamentary elections. This trend reflects broader patterns observed in Rajasthan's political landscape.

Demographically, the Chittorgarh constituency is primarily rural, with approximately 85 per cent of its population residing in villages. However, it also boasts a significant urban populace comprising about 15 per cent of the total population. The dominant communities in this constituency are Brahmins and Rajputs, who hold substantial sway over electoral outcomes. Additionally, Scheduled Castes constitute around 13 per cent, Scheduled Tribes around 23.42 per cent, further enriching the demographic tapestry of the region.

Caste dynamics play a pivotal role in shaping Chittorgarh's political landscape, with communities such as Rajputs, Brahmins, and Scheduled Castes wielding significant influence. The economy of the region revolves predominantly around agriculture, which serves as the primary source of livelihood for the rural populace.

In essence, the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency represents a confluence of historical, cultural, and political forces, underscored by its rich heritage, demographic diversity, and intricate caste dynamics.

