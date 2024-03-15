Jalore Lok Sabha election 2024: Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav to take on BJP's Lumbaram Choudhary

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha seat to witness key contest between Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav and BJP's Lamburam Choudhary.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha seat is going to witness a key contest between Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot and BJP's Lumbaram Choudhary, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state has a total of 25 Parliamentary seats.

Vaibhav Gehlot is the son of senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The 'Grand Old Party' had nominated Vaibhav from Jalore seat in its second list of candidates.

Since 2009, the Jalore Lok Sabha seat has been held by BJP's Devji Patel, however, the party has replaced him with Lumbaram Choudhary in the upcoming polls. The seat can be termed as a stronghold for the saffron party.

Jalore seat Lok Sabha results 2014 and 2019

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Devji M Patel defeated Congress Ratan Dewasi by a margin of 2,61,110 votes. Devji Patel secured a total of 56.76 per cent votes while Congress' Ratan Dewasi secured 37.58 per cent.

In 2014, BJP's Devji Patel defeated Congress' Udai Lal Anjana by a margin of 3,81,145 votes. Devji Patel secured a total of 53.35 per cent votes and Congress' Udai Lal Anjana secured 18.32 per cent.

What India TV-CNX opinion poll predicts?

According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 335 seats on its own, in the upcoming elections. It is going to make a clean sweep of all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all 25 seats in Rajasthan, all 10 seats in Haryana, all seven seats in Delhi, all 5 seats in Uttarakhand and all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh.