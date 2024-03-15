Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Alwar Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Bhupendra Yadav to take on Congress' Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Bhupendra Yadav for the electoral battle in Rajasthan's Alwar parliamentary constituency. While traditionally considered a stronghold, the Congress is also gearing up to field a Yadav candidate. Though no official announcement has been made yet, the informal declaration of Lalit Yadav, the MLA from Mundawar, has surfaced. The upcoming contest poses challenges for Bhupendra Yadav.

Congress's stronghold on five seats

Alwar district comprises 11 assembly constituencies, which have been reduced after the district's division. However, the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency consists of eight assembly segments. The Banasur assembly segment falls under the Jaipur Rural parliamentary constituency, while the Thana Ghazi and Kathumar assembly segments fall under the Dausa parliamentary constituency, and the Kishangarh assembly segment falls under the Bharatpur parliamentary constituency. After these divisions, the remaining eight assembly segments come under the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. Among them, Bharod, Mundawar, Kishangarh Bas, Tijara, Alwar City, Alwar Rural, Ramgarh, and Rajgarh-Laxmangarh are included.

Potential challenges for BJP candidate Bhupendra Yadav

Examining the contest, it remains to be seen what challenges lie ahead for BJP candidate Bhupendra Yadav. Currently, in these eight assembly segments, Mahant Balak Nath Yogi from Tijara, Dr. Jaswant Yadav from Bharod, and Sanjay Sharma from Alwar City are BJP MLAs. The remaining five seats are dominated by Congress, including Tikaram Julie from Alwar Rural, Juber Khan from Ramgarh, Mangilal Meena from Rajgarh, Deepchand Khairiya from Kishangarh Bas, and Lalit Yadav from Mundawar. Congress MLAs have secured a significant number of votes. While the BJP's margin of victory has been relatively narrow,.

Impact on BJP's Bhupendra Yadav

Could Bhupendra Yadav suffer losses due to being an outsider? Will the Alwar Lok Sabha elections divide the Yadav community into two factions? While Congress candidate Lalit Yadav benefits from local support, Bhupendra Yadav seeks votes solely based on the work done by the Modi government over the past ten years. After Yadav voters, the Muslim and SC/ST communities come next in the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, which is considered a Congress vote bank.

Despite the BJP's slogan this time being "400 paar" and the extensive promotion of Modi's guarantee, Congress is also making efforts to save its declining prestige by resorting to the support of the Mahagathbandhan in some places and fielding prominent leaders in elections.

Rajasthan's Alwar: A saga of political dynamics and Yadav dominance

Alwar's electoral history witnessed the inception of Yadav politics in 1971 when Sumitra Bai, the sister of Haryana's Rao Virendra Singh, contested the elections in Alwar under the symbol of the Vishal Haryana Party, with the election symbol 'Rising Sun.' Although she lost the elections, she garnered over 73,000 votes.

Rise of Yadav dynasty

In the 1980 Lok Sabha elections, Congress nominated Ram Singh Yadav, while the Janata Party fielded Ramjilal Yadav, with Ram Singh Yadav emerging victorious.

Consolidation of Yadav power

In 1984, a contest ensued between Congress's Ram Singh Yadav and the Janata Party's Harisingh Yadav, resulting in another victory for Ram Singh Yadav.

In 1989, Ramjilal Yadav of the Janata Dal defeated Congress's Ram Singh Yadav, leading to the formation of the National Front government at the center after Congress's defeat.

Shifts in political allegiances

In 1996, under the National Morcha government, Ramjilal Yadav from the Janata Dal won the elections again.

In 1999, Jaswant Yadav of the BJP defeated Congress's Mahendra Kumari, leading to the formation of the NDA government with a majority, with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Prime Minister.

Continued political fervor

In 2004, Dr. Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress defeated Jaswant Yadav of the BJP, leading to the formation of the Congress-supported United Morcha government with Indra Kumar Gujral as the Prime Minister.

In 2009, Bhawar Jitendra Singh of the Congress won against Jaswant Yadav of the BJP, leading to the formation of the UPA government with a majority, with Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister.

Recent trends

In 2014, Baba Balak Nath Yadav of the BJP won against Bhawar Jitendra Singh of the Congress, leading to the formation of a BJP-led government with a majority, with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

In 2019, Baba Balak Nath Yadav of the BJP secured victory again, defeating Dr. Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress, leading to the reformation of the BJP government with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

