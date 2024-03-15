Churu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Two-time MP Rahul Kaswan pitted against para athlete Devendra Jhajharia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024: Churu candidates

Churu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Churu, a constituency in Rajasthan, is poised for an electrifying electoral battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The political landscape has been dramatically reshaped with the unexpected move of BJP's two-time MP, Rahul Kaswan, crossing party lines to join Congress. Kaswan's defection came after the BJP chose to deny him a ticket, instead nominating legendary para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia. This decision has set the stage for a high-stakes battle, with both parties vying for supremacy in Churu. Adding intrigue to the mix, Congress has strategically fielded Kaswan in the very constituency he once represented, signalling their intent to capitalize on his local support base. All eyes are on Churu, where political fortunes are set to collide in what promises to be a riveting electoral contest.

The BJP has so far announced the names of 15 out of 25 candidates in Rajasthan whereas the Congress has put out the names in 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Who is Devendra Jhajharia?

Devendra Jhajharia, 42, was the first Indian athlete to win two Gold medals in the Summer Paralympics games. He also won the silver in the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2020 and Gold in the IPC World Championships in 2013. Jhajharia was only eight when he lost part of his left arm after coming in contact with an electric wire while climbing a tree in his hometown of Churu in Rajasthan.

Jhajharia was born in Churu and is a popular figure in the Indian sports community. He was the first-ever para-athlete to be conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2012. He was also honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour of India, in 2017 and with Padma Bhushan in 2022.

The 42-year-old will be contesting on a BJP ticket in the general elections 2024 from his birthplace, which is the gateway to the Thar desert and hits the headlines annually for its record temperatures both in summers and winters.

Jhajharia is widely considered an inspiration for his perseverance and with his decision to enter the political arena, he would be aiming for another trailblazing run.

Churu Lok Sabha seat results 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan retained the Churu seat for the BJP, with a huge margin of over 3,34,402 votes. He had defeated Rafique Mandelia of Congress. BJP had a vote share of 59.69 per cent. Kaswan got 7,92,999 votes, whereas Mandelia obtained 4,58,597 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate Abhinesh Maharshi by a margin of 2,94,739 votes which was 26.06 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.67 per cent in 2014 in the seat. Kaswan had secured 5,95,756 votes while Maharshi got 3,01,017 votes.

Churu Lok Sabha Constituency

Churu Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan. Churu is located in the northern part of Rajasthan and is known for its arid climate, desert landscape agricultural economy, and historical significance, has become a pivotal battleground where multiple political parties compete for victory. The seat is not reserved for any category. The Lok Sabha constituency comprises a diverse population, including rural areas, towns, and small urban centers.

Churu, often referred to as the gateway to the Thar Desert, holds historical significance as it was founded in 1620 AD by Chuharu Jat. With eight assembly constituencies, it became the site for the first Lok Sabha elections in 1977, where Daulatram Saran of the Janata Party became the first Member of Parliament from the region.

