Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister on THIS date: Check here

Rajasthan CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Date: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday, December 15 in Jaipur. This comes hours after the 56-year-old Brahmin leader and a first-time MLA was named as the state's next Chief Minister by the party's central observers.

According to sources, Sharma's name was proposed by senior party leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The CM-designate also met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday evening and staked a claim to form the government in Rajasthan.

Sharma elected as leader of BJP legislature party

BJP state president CP Joshi presented a letter to the Governor, informing that Sharma has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, according to a Raj Bhawan statement.

Sharma was accompanied by senior BJP leader and party central observer Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Deputy Chief Minister-designates Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also present.

Sharma promises of holistic development of state

Addressing his first press conference after being named the Chief Minister, Sharma affirmed that his government will take forward the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of Rajasthan in all areas," the CM-designate said on Tuesday.

Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?

Notably, first-time MLA Sharma won the Sanganer constituency with a margin of 48,081 votes. He belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district Bharatpur and is considered to be enjoying strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed. Sharma is at present the BJP's state general secretary. He won the Sanganer assembly seat with an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

