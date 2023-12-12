WATCH: Bhajan Lal Sharma's first reaction after being named as Rajasthan Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma addresses the press conference

Rajasthan CM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Sanganer MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma is set to be the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. 56-year-old Yadav a Brahmin leader, was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Rajasthan at a meeting in Jaipur held on Tuesday evening in the presence of central observers.

What CM-designate Sharma said?

In his first reaction, after being named the Chief Minister, Sharma promised to ensure the holistic development of Rajasthan. He also extended his gratitude to top central as well as state leaders. "I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure the complete development of Rajasthan in all areas," Sharma added.

Sharma stakes claim to form govt

The CM-designate also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shaha and BJP national president JP Nadda. After addressing the press conference, Sharma reached Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Rajasthan Assembly polls

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP secured 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats.

