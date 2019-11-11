Who is Arvind Sawant, Uddhav Thackeray's trusted aide

Lone Shiv Sena minister Arvind Sawant resigned from the Modi Cabinet on Monday.

Arvind Sawant, the lone Shiv Sena representative in the Modi Cabinet, has resigned amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. Sawant was serving as the Union Minister for Heavy Industries. He accused the BJP of backing out of its 50:50 formula promise to Shiv Sena which he said had put a question mark on the continuance of the BJP-Sena alliance. Sawant said a new government and alliance would be formed in the state.

WHO IS ARVIND SAWANT:

Arvind Sawant became a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2002. Arvind Sawant got two terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Arvind Sawant lost the election the third time, owing to Shiv Sena's short numbers. Arvind Sawant is a trusted aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Arvind Sawant has defended Shiv Sena on news channels as a party spokesperson. In 2014 Lok Sabha Election, Arvind Sawant was Uddhav Thackeray's unanimous choice in South Mumbai. He emerged victorious opposite Congress' Milind Deora. He repeated the victory in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Arvind Sawant has been one of the members who had presented maximum number of private member bills. Arvind Sawant registered over 90 per cent attendance in the house. Sawant is a good orator and the most vocal Shiv Sena member. Arvind Sawant used to work with the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

