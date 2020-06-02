Image Source : PTI Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai appointed as Chhattisgarh BJP chief

Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been appointed as the new Chhattisgarh BJP chief on Tuesday by party president JP Nadda. Deo Sai has replaced Vikram Usendi from the BJP state chief's post.

Sai was a Union minister in the first Modi government but could not contest the 2019 Lol Sabha polls after the BJP decided to not repeat any of its sitting MPs in Chhattisgarh after losing to the Congress in the assembly polls.

These are the first important organisational appointments in the BJP after the coronavirus outbreak curbed political activities and the party primarily focussed on steering relief work for people affected by the lockdown.

The development signals, to some extent, a return of regular political activities as lockdown restrictions across the country are relaxed.

(With inputs from PTI)

