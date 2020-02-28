Violence in Delhi due to 'incitement' of Muslims: Naqvi

A file photo of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said some "professional people engaged in the business of hatred" have been consistently instigating the Muslims in a vicious manner, leading to violence in northeast Delhi.

The Minister also questioned the attitude of the Opposition over the clashes that have claimed over 40 lives so far and said there is a continuous effort to spread confusion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Naqvi told reporters that "irresponsible provocative statements from some leaders have added fuel to the fire. Under a conspiracy, Delhi was pushed towards violence".

He said efforts are being made since the last two months to instigate Muslims.

"Opposition leaders and certain professional people have manipulated things around the CAA and the NRC," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been consistently saying that no one would lose citizenship in the country due to the CAA," Naqvi said.

The Minister added that the Modi government was functioning with a resolve to bring in all-round development for everyone.

"Minorities don't need to fear," he said.