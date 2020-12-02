'Tumko mirchi lagi to main kya karoon': Urmila Matondkar's cryptic tweet day after joining Shiv Sena

Image Source : TWITTER 'Tujhko mirchi lagi to main kya karoon': Urmila Matondkar's cryptic tweet day after joining Shiv Sena

Just a day after Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined the Shiv Sena, she dropped in a cryptic tweet. Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, took to Twitter and quoted lines of a famous Bollywood song.

"Tumko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon. Love this song. What do you think," she wrote on Twitter along with emoticons.

तुमको मिर्ची लगीं तो

मैं क्या करूँ 😀😝😜

Love this song 😜

What do you think..😆 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 2, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Matondkar took a swipe at actress Kangana Ranaut, saying "unnecessary importance" has been given to the latter. "Earlier interviews given by me were part of a larger interview, but most of the questions were asked about Kangana. I think she has been given undue importance, and I do not think of giving any further importance to her," she told reporters. Matondkar also confirmed that her name has been suggested as a nominee to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the Sena.

The 46-year-old had quit the Congress in September 2019, nearly five months after she was defeated by BJP's Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. She joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshri' in suburban Bandra on Tuesday.

