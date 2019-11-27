Maharashtra CM-designate Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath-taking

File Image

Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. Thackeray sent an invitation letter to the prime minister and followed it with a call as well. Shiv Sena president Thackeray will take oath as chief minister Thursday evening as leader of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi formed by his party alongwith the Congress and the NCP.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader M K Stalin have been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra CM on Thursday.

Apart from prominent political leaders, the Sena has also invited some 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide.

The swearing-in will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.