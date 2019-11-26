'Chanakya Chaturaai' or 'Koshyari ki Hoshiyari': Sena targets governor over Maha drama

In its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena has launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Raising questions over the government formation in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party asked the governor the basis on which Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of the state. The editorial further alleged the documents presented in this case are forged and asked if the whole occurance should be termed as 'Chanakya Chaturaai' or the smartness of the governor?

"The Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have presented a letter with signature of 162 MLAs in the Raj Bhawan," the Saamana editorial stated.

"All these MLAs are ready to stand against the governor in the Raj Bhawan. Despite such a clear picture, on what basis did the governor appointed Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister of Maharashtra," the editorial further said.

Attacking the governor over the Fadnavis' oath, the editorial said, "Bhagat Singh Koshyari believed and accepted the fake documents presented before him and pushed Fadnavis for the chief ministerial post."

Drawing a comparison between freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Gover Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Saamana editorial said, "One Bhagat Singh had given up his life for the independence of the country, while another Bhagat Singh killed the democracy in the dark of the night."

In a dramatic turn of events, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan, which lead to the lifting of the President's rule in the state.

The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively.

