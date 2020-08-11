No place for personal enmity and differences in politics: Sachin Pilot

Image Source : FILE No place for personal hatred and differences in politics: Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who returned to the party fold yesterday after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, has said that there was no place for personal enmity, hatred or differences when it comes to politics. Pilot comments came after reporters asked him about his differences with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "A three-member committee has been formed by Congress after issues raised by me and some MLAs. The issues we raised were of importance. There is no place for malice or personal enmity in politics," Sachin Pilot told reporters.

Pilot also said that his issues and grievances were valid and heard by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "In our meeting, Priyanka ji and Rahul ji heard our grievances patiently and assured that a road map will be chalked out to solve them," Sachin Pilot said.

