PHOTO: PM Modi has a 'protocol encounter' with Uddhav Thackeray in Pune

Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi for the first time after becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'protocol encounter' with Uddhav Thackeray for the first time after he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The prime minister was received by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in Pune.

Much-keenly watched, the meeting was the first between the two politicians after the ideological allies Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena snapped their decades-old ties and went their separate ways last month.

As per a state protocol gesture, Thackeray especially went from Mumbai to Pune to receive and welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two were together barely for a few minutes. Modi shook hands warmly with Thackeray who bowed and welcomed him.

Over a week after he took over as the Chief Minister, Thackeray has not yet formally met the Prime Minister, though a meeting is likely to be announced shortly.

Modi, along with Shah, arrived in Pune for the three-day national conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of police being held at the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER) here.

The Modi-Thackeray meet is expected to have a positive bearing on the relations between the two in the coming months, particularly since the new state government has initiated some steps that have upset the Opposition BJP.

It maybe recalled that on November 28, Modi was among the earliests to congratulate Thackeray on his being sworn-in as the Chief Minister and the Shiv Sena chief had reciprocated promptly.

"Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray-ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident that he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," Modi had said in a tweet.

Thackeray tweeted back: "Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji for your kind wishes. With you as my big brother in the Centre and with a strong cabinet in the state, I am looking forward to working persistently, to build a new Maharashtra."

The Ministry of Home Affairs has organised the annual national conference of DGPs-IGPs. Earlier it was held in New Delhi, but since the past few years it is being held in different cities around the country.

