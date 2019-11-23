Na band, na baaja, na baaraat: Ahmed Patel's dig on Fadnavis swearing-in

Na Band, Na Baaja, Na Baaraat -- that's how senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel took a dig at the unexpected swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday morning. Patel said the "clandestine" swearing-in of Fadnavis was a "black day" in Maharashtra's history. The senior Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed all limits of shamelessness. We will fight politically and legally, Patel said, dismissing as "baseless" charges that there was a delay on their part in formation of government in Maharashtra.

In an unexpected turn of events on Saturday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

In a joint presser on Saturday, NCP and Shiv Sena disapproved of Ajit Pawar's decision to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pawar said: "The Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP leaders came together to form Government. We had the numbers. We had our official numbers- 44, 56 and 54 MLAs with us who had supported the government. Several independent were also with us and we had numbers around 170."

ALSO READ | In a dramatic twist, Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

ALSO READ | What Ajit has done is against NCP's ideology: Sharad Pawar at joint presser with Sena