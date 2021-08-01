Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Heard you were one of those 13 crore vaccinated in July': Mansukh Mandaviya quips in jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who alleged shortage of Covid vaccines in July.

"Over 13 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the month of July. This is going to further speed up this month. We are proud of our healthcare workers for this feat. Now you should also be proud of them and the nation," Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

"Heard that you are one of those 13 crore people vaccinated in July. But neither you said a word about our scientists, nor appealed citizens to get themselves vaccinated. This means you are indulging in petty politics in the name of vaccines. Actually there is no shortage of vaccines, infact, but there is definitely dearth of maturity in you," he further said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "July is gone, the vaccine shortage hasn't gone away. #WhereAreVaccines (July chala gaya hai, vaccine ki kami nahin gayi.)"

Gandhi received his COVID-19 vaccination on July 28. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 due towhich his vaccination got delayed

Earlier, on July 2, Gandhi had tweeted along the same lines wherein he wrote, "July has come, the vaccine has not arrived."This development comes just days after Gandhi got jabbed with his first dose.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry Sunday morning, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore with 60,15,842 doses being administered in a span of 24 hours. More than 3 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals, it stated.

READ MORE: July is gone, COVID vaccine shortage hasn't gone away: Rahul Gandhi