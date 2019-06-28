Kerala local body bypoll results: CPM-led LDF wins big, UDF second, BJP gets 5 seats

The ruling Left Democratic Front or LDF have won 22 seats in Kerala local body bypolls. The bypolls to 44 local body seats in Kerala concluded on Friday.

The Opposition United Democratic Front or UDF grabbed 17 seats in the Kerala local body bypolls. The BJP, however, managed to get only five seats in Kerala bypolls.

The Kerala local body bypolls took place in 33 village panchayat wards, six block panchayat wards and five municipality wards on Thursday.

The Kerala local body bypoll election results have given the LDF a sigh of relief as it had suffered a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections recently. The Left-led alliance had won just one out of 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 15 seats.