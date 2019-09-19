Ex-BSP MP Lal Mani Prasad resigns

In a setback to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Lal Mani Prasad, former Member of Parliament from Basti, resigned from the party on Thursday.

In a letter to BSP chief Mayawati, Prasad urged her to accept his resignation.

He said he is not happy with the party's current policies. He said he feels that the party lacks the vision of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram.

"There is a palpable anger amongst the rank and file of the party due to which I have decided to resign from all posts of the party," Prasad said.

He first contested election on BSP-SP alliance ticket in 1993 from Haisar Bazar assembly seat and won. He was re-elected in the mid-term poll in 1996.

In 2004, Prasad became Member of Parliament from Basti Lok Sabha constituency.

He has been active member of the BSP.

Prasad has not yet revealed his next course of action.

