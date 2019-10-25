83 out of 90 newly elected MLAs in Haryana are crorepatis. Here's their net worth

Friday, October 25, 2019
     
Haryana Assembly has its 90 newly appointed MLAs and a report by Association of Democratic Reforms shows that 83 out of them are crorepatis. Here is a detailed analysis of financials of the newly appointed Haryana MLAs.

New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2019 14:56 IST
83 of the 90 newly-elected MLAs in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 are crorepatis. As per report released by Association of Democratic Reforms, 93 per cent of all MLAs elected in Haryana are crorepatis. 

Furthermore, 56 per cent of the MLAs have net worth of ₹ 5 crore and above, 28 per cent have net worth between ₹ 2 crore and ₹ 5 crore, 14% between ₹ 50 lakh and ₹ 2 crore and only 2% less than ₹ 50 lakh. 

If we talk about parties, BJP who had 85% of its elected candidates in 2014 as crorepatis, this time they have 93% of crorepati MLAs. Congress party remained constant with 94% of crorepati MLAs. 

An average candidate in 2019 have an approximate net worth of ₹ 18.29 crore. This has seen a significant rise from 2014 when net worth of an average candidate was approximately ₹ 12.97 crore. 

40 BJP MLAs have average net worth of ₹12.04 crore, 31 INC MLAs have net worth of ₹ 16.32 crores. Both of them trail behind JJP whose candidates are averaging over ₹ 25 lakh net worth per MLA. 

Balraj Kundu of Rohtak was the richest MLA with total assets worth over ₹ 141 crores followed by Kuldeep Bishnoi from Hisar with ₹ 105 crore and the controvercial Gopal kanda comes in at third with ₹ 95 crores. 

Panipat's Balbir Singh is the MLA with least total assets worth over ₹ 40 lakh followed by Satya Prakash of Gurgaon with ₹ 45 lakh and Praveen Dagar of Palwal with ₹ 57 lakh. 

Salaries Figures of MLAs

