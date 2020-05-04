Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 3.5 million mark, death toll at 248,135

Image Source : AP A line of customers wearing protective masks waits to enter the West Seattle Farmers Market extends around the block during its first opening in nearly two months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 3.5 million mark taking positive patients toll to 3,563,596 including 248,135 deaths while 1,153,847 have recovered, according to the latest figures by the worldometer. The United States continues to be the most affected country due to coronavirus outbreak with cases over 11,88,029. Russia on Sunday also recorded its highest ever single day rise of over 10,000 cases taking toll to 1,34,687 confirmed patients.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that vaccine for the deadly disease will get ready by the end of this year, as world is in urgent requirement.

On the eve of the easing of the eight-week national lockdown, Italy's daily new deaths from COVID-19 dropped to 174, the lowest level since the start of the lockdown on March 10.

In another development, Italy is set to ease its lockdown measures beginning on Monday (today). The new rules will allow Italians to visit family members living in the same region, and bars and restaurants to offer takeaway options instead of delivery only during the lockdown. The lockdown will be eased in further stages at two-week increments, on May 18 and June 1, provided the data related to the outbreak continue to improve.

In an interview published Sunday in La Stampa, a daily newspaper from Turin, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned that Monday's easing did not mean "everyone was free" to do as they pleased. He said that if Italians did not obey the rules they risked reversing the dramatic gains reached so far.

