Saturday, February 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. WWII-era bomb safely detonated at sea after one of the largest peacetime evacuations in UK history

WWII-era bomb safely detonated at sea after one of the largest peacetime evacuations in UK history

More than 10,000 residents were evacuated to ensure their safety as a military convoy transported the unexploded bomb through a densely populated residential area to a ferry slipway, from which it was taken out to sea.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 London Published on: February 24, 2024 18:42 IST
WWII-era bomb safely detonated at sea after
Image Source : AP WWII-era bomb safely detonated at sea after

London: A World War II-era bomb whose discovery prompted one of the largest peacetime evacuations in British history has been detonated at sea, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

The 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) explosive was discovered Tuesday in the backyard of a home in Plymouth, a port city on the southwestern coast of Britain. More than 10,000 residents were evacuated to ensure their safety as a military convoy transported the unexploded bomb through a densely populated residential area to a ferry slipway, from which it was taken out to sea.

“I think it is fair to say that the last few days will go down in history for Plymouth,” said Tudor Evans, the leader of Plymouth City Council.

Plymouth, home to major naval bases for centuries, was one of the most heavily bombed cities in Britain during the World War II. Fifty-nine separate air raids killed 1,174 civilians, according to local officials. The raids destroyed almost 3,800 homes, and heavily damaged another 18,000.

 

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Germany: World War II-era bomb dug up in Dusseldorf, over 13,000 residents evacuated to safer locations

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement