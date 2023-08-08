Germany: World War II-era bomb dug up in Dusseldorf, over 13,000 residents evacuated to safer locations

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

German authorities evacuated more than 13,000 residents in the city of Dusseldorf after a World War II-era bomb was found late on Monday night. According to a report by Germany-based media outlet, Deutsche Welle (DW), the US-made bomb weighs nearly 500 kilograms, forcing the authorities to evacuate people. As of now, the bomb has not been diffused and is expected to be neutralised by today.

Police have closed off roads in a 500-meter radius from where the bomb was found. The city’s train station had also been shut down and trains were rerouted. Before experts defused the two bombs, helicopters patrolled overhead to ensure everyone had evacuated.

It is worth mentioning despite 78 years since the war ended, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.

Earlier in 2020, at least two World War II bombs were found in the western German city of Dortmund. Later, the bomb was diffused.

In May this year, a large unexploded bomb from World War II discovered in the Polish city of Wroclaw forced the evacuation of 2,500 residents.

