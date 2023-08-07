Ukraine detains alleged Russian informant involved in possible assassination of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Ukraine Security Service on Monday detained an alleged Russian informant for gathering information about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a suspected plan to assassinate him.

In a statement, the security service said that the woman was "collecting information for an airstrike during Zelenskyy's visit" to the Mykolaiv region last month and attempted to establish his schedule, route and visits in the region.

The security agency said that "additional security measures" were taken during Zelenskyy's visit, after they learned of the assassination plot. The woman was caught 'red-handed' when she was trying to pass intelligence to Russians, as per the statement. She was also instructed to locate Ukraine army’s strategic assets near the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

According to NBC News, the woman was identified as a resident of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region and a ex-military shop saleswoman, and could be imprisoned for upto 12 years if convicted.

Zelenskyy was a prime target for the Kremlin ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, as the Ukrainian President refused to leave in face of the the offensive launched by Moscow's forces.

Earlier in May, Kremlin claimed that Ukraine tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin, which Kyiv denied. This comes as both sides have intensified their operations in the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has a become a key figure among Western countries as he continues to resist against the Russian invasion and his charismatic and bouyant approach has been praised. His top adviser Mikhail Podolyak disclosed that there were a dozen serious assassination attempts by Russian sabotage and intelligence teams since the war began, Politico reported.

In lieu of the threat to his life, Zelenskyy's overseas visits are kept secret. However, Ukrainian officials reportedly have plans in case of Zelenskyy's death, one involving the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, to take over the President's responsibilities.

Zelenskyy's death would be a major psychological shock that is likely to deal a heavy blow to the morale of his troops fighting in the country, however, officials say that it is unlikely to deter Ukraine's official position vis-a-vis the conflict with Russia. It could also lead to presssures for compromise and negotations.

