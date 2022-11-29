Wanna see what all Elon Musk keeps on his bedside table, check this photo

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter boss Elon Musk

The billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who is also the new boss of Twitter and has been consistently remaining in news over his controversial and drastic decisions taken at the microblogging site has tweeted a photo of his bedside table.

There is hardly a day that goes when Elon Musk doesn't tweet anything and appears that he's fully enjoying his new responsibility.

While his daily tweets have not contained good news for his employees most of the time, this new tweet has nothing to do with Twitter.

Busy in his mind of raising another flashpoint, this time it's going to be Apple, Musk just tweeted a photo of his bedside table and there are some interesting things to check out what he keeps on it. Take a look:

Image Source : @ELONMUSKElon Musk tweets photo of his bedside table.

Earlier on Friday, Elon Musk said that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different coloured check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired.

It's the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for USD 44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts and causing yet more uncertainty for users.

Twitter previously suspended the premium service, which under Musk granted blue-check labels to anyone paying USD 8 a month, because of a wave of imposter accounts.

Originally, the blue check was given to government entities, corporations, celebrities and journalists verified by the platform to prevent impersonation.

In the latest version, companies will get a gold check, governments will get a gray check, and individuals who pay for the service, whether or not they're celebrities, will get a blue check, Musk said on Friday.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp to bring 'Message Yourself' feature in India- All you need to know

ALSO READ | 5.4 million Twitter users' data leaked online- All you need to know

Latest World News